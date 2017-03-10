For Immediate Release
March 10, 2017
Ocean Pines to Offer ‘Safe Ride Home Program’ Parade Weekend
In an effort to keep Ocean Pines residents and guests safe from impaired drivers during a traditionally high-risk period, the Ocean Pines Association will offer the Safe Ride Home program on Saturday, March 11.
“It’s important that the association provides safe, reliable transportation to residents and guests as they partake in St. Patrick’s Day Parade activities in the area,” said Denise Sawyer, marketing and public relations director of the Ocean Pines Association. “Our officers make a point to be extra cautious during alcohol-related holidays.”
St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest holidays in America. The latest statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show more than 250 people have died in drunken driving-related crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period from 2011-2015.
The free St. Patrick’s Day Parade weekend rides begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and continue until 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. The service would be for patrons of the Cove at Mumford's restaurant in Ocean Pines. The Safe Ride Home program will also be offered next weekend, 9 p.m. on Friday, March 17, until 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. The program is limited to Ocean Pines community-limits.
For more information, contact Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at (410) 641-7717 ext. 3006 or dsawyer@oceanpines.org.
