Ocean Pines Police Press Release

Arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on the following dates:
- Brian Benjamin Deveney, W/M, 61 years of age, of Pennsylvania, arrested February 25
- Tracy Anne Woody, W/F, 45 years of age, Of Ocean Pines, arrested February 25
- John Joseph Keane, W/M, 75 years of age, of Ocean Pines, arrested February 26
For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641- 7747 ext. 3024
