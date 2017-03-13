Monday, March 13, 2017
Ocean Pines Police Press Release
The Ocean Pines Police Department made the following arrest(s) for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on the following dates:
- Brian Benjamin Deveney, W/M, 61 years of age, of Pennsylvania, arrested February 25
- Tracy Anne Woody, W/F, 45 years of age, Of Ocean Pines, arrested February 25
- John Joseph Keane, W/M, 75 years of age, of Ocean Pines, arrested February 26
For more information contact: Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department (410) 641- 7747 ext. 3024
