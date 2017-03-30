Ocean Pines Elections Committee Seeks Candidates for Two Seats on Board
The Ocean Pines Association Election Committee is looking for residents to run in this year’s board election.
The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) is governed by a seven-member Board of Directors elected by the lot owners who make up membership in the homeowners association. This year, two positions are up for election. The Board determines operational and fiscal policy, and assesses property owners at a rate set annually. These assessments provide the funds for the operation of the Association.
“For anyone interested in public service, the Ocean Pines Board of Directors is the avenue in which you can make a difference,” said Denise Sawyer, director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Ocean Pines Association. “Property owners who are passionate about Ocean Pines and its progress are encouraged to run for election.”
The Board of Directors is a legislative policy-setting body of the Ocean Pines community. Board members do not receive monetary compensation for their service. They serve three-year terms on a staggered basis and cannot seek reelection after serving two consecutive terms. A Board member who misses three consecutive regular meetings is subject to removal for cause.
To be considered by the OPA, the application must be completed and returned to the OPA General Manager’s office at the Administration office at 239 Ocean Parkway to the attention of the Search Committee no later than 5 p.m. May 10 of the year of election.
A Board candidate must be an owner of record on January 1 of the year of the election and not have unpaid annual charges or vote suspended by the Board as of May 15 of that year.
For more information, contact Denise Sawyer, director of marketing and public relations for the Ocean Pines Association, at (410) 641-7717 ext. 3006 ordsawyer@oceanpines.org.
