NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  March 27, 2017
Time:   1:58 p.m.
Location / Address:  409 N. Fruitland Boulevard, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  1996 Toyota Tacoma with slide-in camper
Owner / Occupants:  Phillip Moser
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $4,000                      Contents: $1,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Fruitland
# of Alarms:  1       # Of Firefighters:  5
Time to Control:  30 minutes
Discovered By:   Passerby
Area of Origin:  Back bed of pick-up truck
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, electrical short in auxiliary battery
Additional Information:  
