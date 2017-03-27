NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: March 27, 2017
Time: 1:58 p.m.
Location / Address: 409 N. Fruitland Boulevard, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 1996 Toyota Tacoma with slide-in camper
Owner / Occupants: Phillip Moser
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $4,000 Contents: $1,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 5
Time to Control: 30 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Back bed of pick-up truck
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, electrical short in auxiliary battery
Additional Information:
Monday, March 27, 2017
