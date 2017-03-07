Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Murder At UMES Still Unsolved..
PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police and University of Maryland Eastern Shore Police are searching for those responsible for the murder of a studentof injuries sustained when he was assaulted during an apparent altercation on the Somerset County campus.
The victim is identified as Edmond A. St. Clair, 21, of Severn, Md., who was a student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He was pronounced dead at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury
Three unidentified suspects are being sought by police at this time. They are described only as African American males in their late teens or early twenties.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by University of Maryland Eastern Shore Police Department Interim Chief Kenny Collins, who requested State Police respond and conduct the investigation. In addition to campus police officers, State Police homicide investigators are being assisted by troopers and criminal investigators from the Princess Anne Barrack and crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a campus police officer was parked in her patrol car in the parking lot of the “Pavilion” on College Backbone Road, when a male, later identified as the victim’s brother, came running to her police car and reported his brother had been stabbed. The officer responded to the nearby scene and found the victim lying on the roadside next to his girlfriend’s car.
The officer saw the victim had sustained injuries to his upper torso. EMS personnel were summoned to the scene and the victim was transported to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Investigators have learned the victim was apparently a passenger in his girlfriend’s Honda that was being driven by his brother. Another male passenger was in the rear of the vehicle. Neither the victim’s brother nor the other male are students at the university, but both were visiting for the weekend.
According to witnesses interviewed so far, the three were driving through campus when they encountered three or four people walking in the street. Some type of altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed with an as yet unidentified weapon.
Police have no reason at this time to believe this was a random assault. The motive appears to be the result of an argument or ongoing dispute. State Police are continuing to conduct interviews and serve search warrants as the investigation progresses. Anyone who witnessed this crime or has information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain anonymous.
University students were warned of the crime through their campus security alert system. Students have been provided a number to call, 410-651-8484, if they have questions or concerns.
The investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
52 comments:
What don't they understand at UMES. You bring in a Rapper for homecoming who spews hate and then they wonder why someone dies.
You can always expect some type of violence for their homecoming every year...
Exactly the same year after year after year. It's time for the community to stand up and make some changes, if that is even possible in Somerset County. Yes I know there are going to be people who say why bash everyone for a select few, however, when some sort of violence let alone murder happens every year its time to open your eyes! Yes I know UMES is a good academic school but face the facts people gun & knife carrying thugs also frequent that school!
Out of town students bring campus trouble,and only down for school,not to live here!
Does this surprise anyone? UMES was the scene of one of the largest credit card fraud bust ever. This bust received very little coverage however the US Secret Service made a huge bust down there a few year back. Does anyone remember the head of the Dining Services that was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant? Turns out he had been involved in an Armored Car robbery on the west coast where one of the guards was killed. He had been in charge at UMES for a couple years until the FBI cuffed him know body had a clue. Sound like good pre employment screening to me.
Just shows no matter how much education some people get, usually at our expense, their true self comes out....
This is exactly why there needs to be cerfews at these colleges. The children have no adults to supervise them.
cocaine is a hell of a drug.
Its just thug life
Time to outlaw knives....
Time to cut to the chase.
Do I believe the story? It was too cold last night to be out walking around. Who is going to attack for no apparant reason?There had to be contact with someone.hy are they driving girlfriends car without girlfriend? Things that manke you go hummmm....
Young kids sniffing around.
4:51 PM...Good point.
Talking is dangerous like driving. One should exercise extreme caution when putting ones mouth in gear. Be prepared to back it up.
Wow so much ignorance.
And they were all black??? Wow when I saw this story the first thought that came to mind was "what these white gangsters doin"?.. now reading the article and seeing that 2chains was rapping there, I have been re-educated and informed that 89% of students going to this school are black. And that many of them have criminal histories, gang affiliations, and drug habits. It's been proven countless and countless times. The black people will just say its racism... sorry its statistics and facts. Sorry that 70% of blacks are involved in crime. Now they will be calling for equality in crime. LOL... get a real education and get a job.
Most of these the students recruited from poor areas like Baltimore and Atlanta and most carry lots of drama,are immature with no ethics and are poor students academically.
Then the other half are from Africa and India and these students are hard workers, sucessful and do well. I know I went there, one guy tells me, "I hope you dont think what you see happening here represents all black young men."
No, I dont it just reflects Americian poor men.
Baltimore and Atlanta don't have colleges? They have to send them here?
Predominantly black college... High crime rate..Are any of us really shocked?
The rapper that the taxpayers paid for shouldn't been allowed to perform after his drug bust ! They shouldn't have any musician performing at any college if they are convicted felonies!
I saw in the Daily TImes that young Mr. St. Clair had been in court in late January…some sort of altercation-
I hope the police are reading the paper and can check out the other parties in that case-
Nice point but it is not strange there were all those witnesses and no one is coming forward?
And it will never be solved.
Yes, UMES has had some serious incidents but overall, I believe Salisbury university has more crimes per capita than UMES.
Cease the investigation entirely.After the first 48 hours or so the trail grew irreversably cold.Unless an actual witness comes forward this may as well be put on the back burner.How can students make it to college and have absolutely no sense of accountability? We know there are witnesses,and the MSP apparently chose not to poly the "group".The guy who was killed might have been just as tight lipped as everyone else had he been a witness and not the victim.Everyone who was there has a street mentality that cannot be negotiated.
umes=eci
Yes I am a current student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. This post is pretty old. But all I'm saying is all the negativity isn't called for. We are a HBCU and for all those who don't have a clue on what that stands for it is Historically Black Colleges and Universities. None of you have clue about what you are talking about. Instead of checking into our crime rate; look into our enrollment rate, gradtuation rate, and how many students are in the Honor Society Program. But wait most of you dumb ass are the first ones to send your retarted ass children there for FREE. But needless to say when 2chainz was came back to Easton that man was found NOT GUILTY. 2chainz is a Doctor this rap career stuff is just for fun. He is damn near older than most of you that has commented on this. Just to end this, how about having less negativity & try to help and support this young mans family. If its not your business to help then its not your business to sit on your ass and put your negative opinion on here. EVERY WHERE WE GO THEY WANNA KNOW WHO WE ARE, WE ARE THE HAWKS; IS THAT ENOUGH FOR YOU.
Why do we even have HBCUs? I thought every one was supposed to be equal? A college is a college is a college. If we had HWCUs the liberals would have a hissy fit.
Three strikes on this case: Blacks don't like to snitch out another black, it occurred on UMES campus and they have MSP helping with investigation. They need a mircle to solve this case.
3:42 your grammer and poor sentence structure proves most of these commentors points!
8:24 AM....It was not 3:42 But was 3:43. Learn to tell time then come back.
If a vigilante group has already resolved this issue they need to convey that anonymously.A hand written letter maybe? Just be creative.The authorities can be notified without divulging your identity.The family and the college deserves to know.
The fact that they stopped at the Delmar WAWA to get gas following this act suggests(at least to me) that they were headed north.Staff there recognized the vehicle after the fact from recollection,but only after the surveillance video was posted on various news sites.I was told that the gas was paid for with cash and that WAWA staff reported it.Possibly just a vehicle that looked like it.
Atlanta has Emory University, Maryland also has other predominately black colleges. Coppin and Howard
come to mind. Ask yourself why so many out of state minority students come to UMES. Does UMES have lower academic standards than schools closer to the student's hometown? HBCU notwithstanding, are lower academic standards indicative of more crime on and around campuses? Is it a cultural issue? Unfortunately the "don't be a snitch" creed may be involved in this. I've had black people tell me, "Nobody can criticize a brother but another brother." Sorry, but I don't buy that. A murder occurs yet there are few leads and little has been done. Someone besides the perps knows who did this or can provide answers.
8:04-There are those among us,you and I included,who could not live with ourselves if we knew and did not tell.How those of whom you speak acquired the "don't be a snitch" mentality may be reflective of their upbringing.My parents would have disowned me if I had such knowledge and just sat on it.Their parents encourage such behavior.
Earlier today I heard that this case is no longer being investigated.
That's a load of malarkey
You sir are a idiot umes never brought in a rapper that spews hate sounds like you're just being a race baiter
10:37-I understand the sentiment,but you are correct.It is still actively being investigated.I am still upset with myself because just after I saw the Mopar that was involved in the crime I logged onto LESN and saw the video of the SAME VEHICLE.It passed by my house on the very 1st day that JT posted the video & the only reason I noticed it was because I have always been a Mopar nut.
Oh wow...i thought black lives matter. Apparently only when they are taken by white cops
How come no marches or protests over this? Or what about the young child who shot himself and DIED because his thug loser sperm donor was a drug dealer and had a gun.
Why no outrage over these 2?
Oh they say, it's because justice was served. What difference does that make. That child is still just as DEAD whether justice was served or not.
Such convoluted uncivilized thinking.
It's a damn shame that that child's life didn't mean a damn thing to anybody. A disposable person. Sick demented people. If people don't think God was sending a message when he took this child so violently then you are grossly mistaken. God's saying back off with your nonsense and get back to Him in a real way.
The protests should be about blacks getting back to moral and responsible behavior.
Shhh 6:39 and 6:52.They don't understand the concept of even behavior.If they acted the same regardless of who did the killing everyone would take them more seriously.Their lopsided approach makes their plight insignificant.Let's keep it that way.
The child who shot and killed himself was related to a local NAACP person. I do believe God was sending a message to the person.
God sends people messages everyday and they don't realize it. Like for instance if you have to be somewhere and your car won't start. That is a message that God didn't want you out driving at a particular time. We've all heard the stories of someone who missed an airplane and the plane ends up crashing.
4:43-I presume you mean that everything happens for a reason.That is absolutely true.
UMES a fine school? A 4.0 student at UMES who transferred to SU would likely get a 2.0 average. That's what you call lowering the bar.
Now you know someone knows something that would solve this case.
Where are the lying scum from the UMES NAACP who had no problem shoving their brainless lying heads up the ass of the Hands Up Don't Shoot and Black Lives Matter lie.
Huh? Where are they now. They should be "marching" regularly to get this murder solved. Such trash they are. Just like the rest of the liars. Worthless as human beings. Black lives ONLY matter when there's an agenda to it.
Not a one worthy to even breath the same air as our LE members.
The month is only 8 days old and already 12 murders in Baltimore. That culture is so uncivilized and so are the Black Lives Matter crowd and the NAACP. A bunch of nothings who never evolved into civilized human beings. They deserve to be shooting and killing each other.
UMES isn't a college. It's a f-ing prison without the bars. Most of the students there are thugs sucking off the taxpayers pipe.
Yes I am a current student at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. This post is pretty old. But all I'm saying is all the negativity isn't called for. We are a HBCU and for all those who don't have a clue on what that stands for it is Historically Black Colleges and Universities. None of you have clue about what you are talking about. Instead of checking into our crime rate; look into our enrollment rate, gradtuation rate, and how many students are in the Honor Society Program. But wait most of you dumb ass are the first ones to send your retarted ass children there for FREE. But needless to say when 2chainz was came back to Easton that man was found NOT GUILTY. 2chainz is a Doctor this rap career stuff is just for fun. He is damn near older than most of you that has commented on this. Just to end this, how about having less negativity & try to help and support this young mans family. If its not your business to help then its not your business to sit on your ass and put your negative opinion on here. EVERY WHERE WE GO THEY WANNA KNOW WHO WE ARE, WE ARE THE HAWKS; IS THAT ENOUGH FOR YOU.
That is so funny, graduate.... Yeah I only wish people could read the essays you write. Only college I know that hires a ebonics specialist to guess at what you were trying to write to give you a grade. You might as well go to online fake college. You steal projectors from the college and sell them on ebay. The college buys them back to not report it. You destroy property on campus like basketball courts indoor gyms, and college makes no knowledge of it happening. You cant have a football team, not because of the money because you cant act civilized.
4:03-What you are saying is probably true but your grammar is terrible.I sincerely hope you are not a college student.
Post a Comment