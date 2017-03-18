Missing Juvenile In Wicomico

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 03/18/2017
Type of Incident: Missing Person
Date and Time: 03-18-17 @ 20:29 pm
Location: 610 E Lincoln Ave, Wicomico County
Missing Person: Jayla Nyasia Morton
On March 15, 2017, at approximately 0730 am, 14 year old Jayla Nyasia Morton was last seen in the area of her residence in Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland. Morton was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with black pants. She is described as 4’07”, 120 pounds, black braided shoulder length hair, brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to the location or if you have seen this person, please contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack.
