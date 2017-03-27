Monday, March 27, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation Zion Church Road Salisbury MD

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  March 25, 2017
Time:   12:35 a.m.
Location / Address:  6790 Zion Church Road., Salisbury, Wicomico
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:  Jay Mapiar and April Black (Occupants)
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $5,000                      Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Parsonsburg
# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  17
Time to Control:  52 minutes
Discovered By:   Occupants
Area of Origin:  Exterior deck area
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, careless discard of smoking materials
Additional Information:  

