NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: March 25, 2017
Time: 12:35 a.m.
Location / Address: 6790 Zion Church Road., Salisbury, Wicomico
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Jay Mapiar and April Black (Occupants)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Parsonsburg
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 17
Time to Control: 52 minutes
Discovered By: Occupants
Area of Origin: Exterior deck area
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, careless discard of smoking materials
Additional Information:
Monday, March 27, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation Zion Church Road Salisbury MD
