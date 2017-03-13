Monday, March 13, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOI-3/10/17-Talbot- Accidental House Fire-Quaker Neck Rd, Bozman

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: March 10, 2017
Time: 6:25 am
Location / Address:  7880 Quaker Neck Road, Bozman
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  One story, wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Joyce Jones
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $200,000.00   Contents: $100,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and Operated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): N/A
Primary Responding Fire Department: St. Michaels VFD 
# of Alarms: 2   # Of Firefighters: 50
Time to Control: 45 Minutes
Discovered By:  Owner/Occupant
Area of Origin:  Screened in Porch
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental-Electrical failure of a ceiling fan
Additional Information: None
