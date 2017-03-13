Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: March 10, 2017
Time: 6:25 am
Location / Address: 7880 Quaker Neck Road, Bozman
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story, wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Joyce Jones
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $200,000.00 Contents: $100,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and Operated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): N/A
Primary Responding Fire Department: St. Michaels VFD
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 50
Time to Control: 45 Minutes
Discovered By: Owner/Occupant
Area of Origin: Screened in Porch
Preliminary Cause: Accidental-Electrical failure of a ceiling fan
Additional Information: None
