NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: March 29, 2017
Time: 9:09 p.m.
Location / Address: Joe Lewis Lane, Crisfield, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 12’ x 20’ vacant mobile home
Owner / Occupants: Elisha Welton (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $500 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Crisfield
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 30 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Crisfield Investigation
