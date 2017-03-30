Thursday, March 30, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Crisfield Investigation

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  March 29, 2017
Time:  9:09 p.m.
Location / Address:  Joe Lewis Lane, Crisfield, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  12’ x 20’ vacant mobile home
Owner / Occupants:   Elisha Welton (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $500                     Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status:   Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Crisfield
# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  15
Time to Control:  30 minutes
Discovered By:  Passerby
Area of Origin:  Interior
Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation
Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Welcome To Lower Eastern Shore News,
.
You are responsible for your own comments. Comments published are not necessarily the opinion of the owner/editor.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)