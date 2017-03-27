Monday, March 27, 2017
Lowereasternshorenews Opinion On Public Radio Funding Cuts
To be honest I don't see the need of public radio anymore, especially one that is being funded by taxpayer dollars. It really doesn't offer much to the community to justify such a financial investment. I can tell you honestly I have never tuned any of these stations in. I think the cuts are the correct way to go. Hopefully these stations can find some public funding to keep going, but not from taxpayer pockets
correct JT seems all their news is one sidedReplyDelete