Monday, March 27, 2017

Lowereasternshorenews Opinion On Public Radio Funding Cuts

Much has been made recently in regards to the future of public radio with the proposed budget cuts of over 400 Million from President Trumps budget. Local stations WESM-FM, WSCL-FM and WSDL-FM are included in this discussion.

To be honest I don't see the need of public radio anymore, especially one that is being funded by taxpayer dollars. It really doesn't offer much to the community to justify such a financial investment. I can tell you honestly I have never tuned any of these stations in. I think the cuts are the correct way to go. Hopefully these stations can find some public funding to keep going, but not from taxpayer pockets
  1. correct JT seems all their news is one sided

