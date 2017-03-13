Laurel Police Press Release

On Friday, March 10th, 2017, Laurel Police arrested 32 year old Shanun Handy of Salisbury, MD for 3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence. Mr. Handy was stopped for traffic violations and during their investigation officers also located 3.5 grams of Crack Cocaine, .658 grams of Heroin and $2630.00 United States Currency hidden on Mr. Handy’s person. Mr. Handy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 for Felony DUI 3rd Offense, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a Vehicle without a Valid License, Failing to Maintain Lane of Travel and Careless Driving. Mr. Handy was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of a $5000.00 cash bond.
3 comments:
I recall when this guy was going all over the place looking for a job.He tried to do right.
We need more black roll models in our community like this guy, lol.
He makes me wet
