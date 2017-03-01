Kudos To Fruitland PD And Allied Agencies

To go from this release below to the one below it is some great work
Location: Red Fox Market 107 S. Fruitland Blvd.
Case: 2016-1129
Suspect: Calvin L. Waters (25)
Disposition: Closed by Arrest 2/27/17
Charges: Armed Robbery Robbery Reckless Endangerment Assault 1 st Assault 2 nd Use of Handgun in commission of a felony Prohibited person in possession of a regulated firearm Theft
Synopsis: On February 24, 2017 Fruitland Police obtained an arrest
warrant for Calvin L. Waters (Age 25) relative to an armed robbery
that occurred on November2, 2016. On February 27, 2017 Waters
was arrested and the warrant was served. Waters was transported
to the Wicomico County Detention Center pending an appearance
before the District Court Commissioner.
Salisbury would have classed this as a MINOR ROBBERY instead of a ARMED ROBBERY sby better get its shit together because your BOY Mayor Jake Day is going to get some college kid killed FACT.
