Jacob Howser Services

Regretfully, and with deepest sorrow and sympathies, Pocomoke City reports the death of Jacob A. Howser. Jacob was a paramedic with the City and a volunteer with the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company. Hard working and dedicated, Jacob will be missed by all.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. that day at the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company. In Jacob's memory and honor, a number of citations will be presented. We encourage all who know Jacob to attend or otherwise express your condolences to his family.
