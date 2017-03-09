Increased Fire Danger this afternoon for portions of central
and eastern Virginia and the lower Maryland Eastern Shore...
Southwest winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph while relative humidity
values drop into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions
combined with dry fine fuels, such as dead leaves and grasses,
will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. Outdoor burning is
highly discouraged.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Virginia residents are reminded that open air burning is
prohibited before 400 PM each day through April 30th
