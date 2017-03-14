FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Aaron Balsamo
Date: March 14, 2017
Humane Society of Wicomico County Hosts 23rd Annual Cause for Paws
The Humane Society of Wicomico County is hosting our 23rd Annual Cause for Paws Walk for the Animals and 5K Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winterplace Park in Salisbury, Maryland.
As a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, The Humane Society of Wicomico County depends on donations to care for animals until they find their forever homes. The Cause for Paws Walk is our largest event to raise funds for the thousands of animals that enter our shelter each year as well as continue the low-cost spay/neuter and rabies clinic we provide to the community.
Family-friendly activities include demonstrations by the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office’s K-9 Unit and Salisbury Kennel Club, and contests for pets. Businesses and individuals interested in being a sponsor or vendor at the event should contact Aaron Balsamo or the events coordinator at events@wicomicohumane.org as soon as possible.
To download a Cause for Paws pledge sheet or browse available pets, please visit www.wicomicohumane.com. More information on the event is available by contacting the Humane Society at 410-749-7603.
