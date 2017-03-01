Grants Will Address Needs of Women & Girls on Lower Shore
February 27, 2017 – Salisbury, Md. – Up to $25,000 in grants are up for grabs to aid programming designated for Lower Shore women and girls. The funding has been made available through The Women’s Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, which focuses its grant making efforts to address the unmet needs of women and/or girls in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties.
Each organization may receive up to $5,000 to make a difference in the lives of local women and girls this spring. Previous recipients have included a broad range of area nonprofits, some of which are female specific organizations such as Women Supporting Women, while other awardees offer female focused programs such as the Women’s Business Center at Maryland Capital Enterprises. Other recipients include the likes of MAC, Inc., 4Steps Therapeutic Riding, and the UMES School of Pharmacy & Health Professions.
“Through our Women’s Fund, the Community Foundation is able to impact so many women. It is our hope that through these programs local women will be inspired to carry on the tradition of philanthropy while empowering future generations,” states Erica Joseph, President of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. “It’s very moving to see how area women can come together to improve the lives of others.”
The Women’s Fund of the Eastern Shore was created through the power of collective philanthropy and is held at The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. Members work together to help change the lives of local women and girls by pooling financial resources in hopes of developing strong, self-sufficient women, and positive change in the local community.
Grant applications are being accepted through March 31, 2017. Requests should address the unmet needs of women and/or girls, and must articulate a direct and measurable benefit of this targeted population in Wicomico, Worcester, and/or Somerset County. For additional information visit www.CFES.org.
