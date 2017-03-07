George Robert Miles Case Remains Unsolved

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Yeah, right. Everybody here in Pocomoke Knows what happened, at least those of us old enough to remember the incident. And we are not talking.
Why don't you share and help close this case
Check with that chop shop car dealer down on the Eastern Shore of Virginia that was in business at the time.
If people haven't talked in 27 years they are not going to start talking now.
Why wouldnt they talk after 27 years? They are that much closer to meeting their maker and maybe, just maybe, they would like to clear their concience. It is never too late to right a wrong.
Just because you want a case solved doesn't mean everyone else does. What gives you the right to go poking around in this matter? Bobby's affairs are none of your business.
Driving a 1985 ford escort! One thing for sure, the man didn't go far.
I would love to know the "story everyone in Pocomoke knows".
I realize this is no concession,but the person responsible could possibly be dead.
