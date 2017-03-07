Tuesday, March 7, 2017

George Robert Miles Case Remains Unsolved


Posted by at

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Yeah, right. Everybody here in Pocomoke Knows what happened, at least those of us old enough to remember the incident. And we are not talking.

June 5, 2012 at 4:54 PM
Jonathan Taylor said...

Why don't you share and help close this case

June 5, 2012 at 7:05 PM
Anonymous said...

Check with that chop shop car dealer down on the Eastern Shore of Virginia that was in business at the time.

June 5, 2012 at 9:33 PM
Anonymous said...

If people haven't talked in 27 years they are not going to start talking now.

June 5, 2012 at 10:31 PM
Anonymous said...

Why wouldnt they talk after 27 years? They are that much closer to meeting their maker and maybe, just maybe, they would like to clear their concience. It is never too late to right a wrong.

June 6, 2012 at 6:19 AM
Anonymous said...

Just because you want a case solved doesn't mean everyone else does.
What gives you the right to go poking around in this matter? Bobby's affairs are none of your business.

June 6, 2012 at 8:52 AM
Anonymous said...

Driving a 1985 ford escort! One thing for sure, the man didn't go far.

June 6, 2012 at 10:08 AM
Anonymous said...

I would love to know the "story everyone in Pocomoke knows".

June 7, 2012 at 12:36 AM
Anonymous said...

I realize this is no concession,but the person responsible could possibly be dead.

August 10, 2012 at 4:06 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)