George Miles Missing Case Comment

Anonymous has left a new comment on your post "George Robert Miles Case Remains Unsolved":
I was talking to one of the female wives/girlfriends of the Miles boys and she told me several years ago when I asked about Bobby. She told me that there was always a phone call on Christmas Day and the family talked to whoever it was, but would never tell her who it was. It leads me to believe that Bobby was alive for several years after his disappearance.
Bobby Miles was a sales manager and a good friend of Carlton Massey so it makes me wonder why he drove a Ford Escort that day. Normally Bobby would get a dealer car and it was usually a nice, new Mercury Marquis. Now I have seen him just grab a car like that because it was quick and he was just making a quick run.
If I remember correctly Bobby Miles went to Jim Ables deli? I think I read that on the missing.
Where I am going with this I think Bobby may have gotten into something way over his head and went to live somewhere for safety. Since the incident going on at the time was happening in at least 2 states where cars were being stolen and wrecked cars would have the serial numbers taken off of them and put on the stolen cars. I think he was involved in that and he ran off with money or he was given a new identity under the Witness Protection Program(hence the secret phone calls to the family members during the holidays.) There is a good chance that Bobby may have passed away since then because he would be up their in age. Carlton Massey is gone now and so are others.
Another interesting note is some of the individuals mentioned were involve in a Moonshine still and running illegal booze years ago with the help of a Worcester County Deputy. It may have involved C.K. Duncan and his automobile dealership at the time. Seems like some years later Carlton Massey opened a successful Ford Dealership and employed some of the characters for life after that.
Now this isn't rumor, this Folk Lore of the time. See how many people comment on these statements. For the Record Carlton Massey, Bobby Miles and the others were good people. I know Mr. Massey would give you the shirt off your back if you needed it.
No comments:
Post a Comment