Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Gaining Ground for Wicomico

Week eleven of the Legislative Session began with Chamber Crossover Date on Monday where we spent all day voting on bills in House Chamber so that they could move over and be introduced in the Senate.

Our Wicomico County Delegation bill, regarding Sunday hunting, passed in the House this week and will be heard in the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee on April 4. We are hopeful that the Senate will also pass it and we’re working hard to see that it does.

We met with the Director of Maryland Environmental Service, Roy McGrath to discuss a possible apprenticeship program for the State. Roy was one of the Governor’s former Deputy Chiefs of Staff and it was great to see him receive this appointment so that our office can continue working with him in his new role.

We had the opportunity to participate in “Foster Youth in Annapolis Shadow Day”. This allowed our office the pleasure of welcoming our new friend, Allayah, from Parkside High School. She tagged along with us and saw how things operate in the office and in the Environment and Transportation Committee.
We attended the Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday where we discussed the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury, the John A. Luetkemeyer, Sr. and Thomas F. Mullen, Jr. Legacy Center at the Ward Museum of Wildlife Art, and the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The Governor released his supplemental budget on Friday which includes the funding for our stadium’s upgrades and we are hopeful that the funding will remain intact through the legislative process. I posted video from the hearing on my Facebook page and encourage you to watch.
On Friday students from North Salisbury Elementary visited the State House. It was a great visit that coincided with our celebration of Maryland Day. I joined Governor Hogan, Senate President Miller, and Speaker Busch in welcoming people to the lobby area before a press conference celebrating Maryland Day and the unveiling of portraits of the Lords Baltimore.
These portraits are on loan from the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore and are hanging in the State House. We have a wonderful State House that is steeped in not just Maryland history, but also American history. I invite everyone to visit.
Our 2017 Scholarship Application is now available! If you live in District 38B and are interested in applying, please send an email to Carl.Anderton@house.state.md.us. Applicants must have plans to attend college in Maryland.
As always, if you would like to contact us with an idea, issue, or concern,
please either call: 410-841-3431 or email carl.anderton@house.state.md.us.
