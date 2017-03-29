Gaining Ground for Wicomico
Week eleven of the Legislative Session began with Chamber Crossover Date on Monday
where we spent all day voting on bills in House Chamber so that they could move over and be introduced in the Senate.
Our Wicomico County Delegation bill, regarding Sunday
hunting, passed in the House this week and will be heard in the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee on April 4
. We are hopeful that the Senate will also pass it and we’re working hard to see that it does.
We met with the Director of Maryland Environmental Service, Roy McGrath
to discuss a possible apprenticeship program for the State. Roy was one of the Governor’s former Deputy Chiefs of Staff and it was great to see him receive this appointment so that our office can continue working with him in his new role.
We had the opportunity to participate in “Foster Youth in Annapolis Shadow Day”. This allowed our office the pleasure of welcoming our new friend, Allayah, from Parkside High School. She tagged along with us and saw how things operate in the office and in the Environment and Transportation Committee.
