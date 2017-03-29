Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Easter Egg Hunt In Crisfield At Wellington Beach April 15th
Easter Egg Hunts in Crisfield, MD
April 15th 12pm
Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach
Friends of Crisfield
Invites you to
The Largest Egg hunt
in Somerset County
Wellington Beach
sponsor by
The American Legion
7000 plus eggs
3 age groups.
*****Please donate more eggs.******
Let's make this the best egg
hunt on the Lower Shore.
This is a great way to to promote your business to families and friends Consider donating a gift certificate or a product from your business for prizes. Your business will be promoted and Recognized through the Friends of Crisfield and affiliated social media sites.
Donations can be drop off at the Pizza Shoppe or call Billie for more details 443 783 2486
