E CURTIS JONES SENTENCED FOR ROBBERY AND BURGLARY

ANTWANE CURTIS JONES SENTENCED FOR ROBBERY AND BURGLARY
On March 9, 2017, a Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Antwane Curtis Jones, age
33, of Wicomico County, Maryland to serve 52 years in the Department of Corrections, with all but 24
years suspended. Upon release, Jones will be placed on 3 years of supervised probation.
On November 30, 2016, Curtis entered a plea of guilty to three counts of Robbery and one count
of Second Degree Burglary. The events that Jones pled guilty to stem from a two week time span where
Jones robbed three separate victims and burglarized the Lucky Star in Fruitland, Maryland.
The first crime occurred on April 17, 2016, when Jones broke into the Lucky Star located at 208
N. Division Street, Fruitland, Maryland and stole U.S currency which was located within the business.
Days later, Jones robbed the Wine Rack, located at 100 W. Cedar Lane, Fruitland, Maryland.
On the early
morning hours of April 24, 2016,, Jones entered the convenience store and demanded money and
cigarettes from the store employee. On April 30, 2016, Jones robbed the Education Supplies Store
located at 1506 South Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, Maryland. The last robbery occurred on May 4, 2016, at
the United States Postal Office located at 201 E. Main Street, Fruitland, Maryland. On this date, Jones
entered the establishment wearing a ski mask, jumped over the counter and demanded money from the
postal workers. On May 5, 2016, members of the Fruitland Police Department executed a search and
seizure warrant on Jones’ residence and found evidence which linked him to the crimes.
Jones was subsequently placed under arrest and has been held at the Wicomico County Detention Center since
May 6, 2016.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Ella Disharoon commended the Fruitland Police Department
and the Maryland State Police for their work in the investigation. Mrs. Disharoon also thanked Deputy
State’s Attorney Patrizia J. Coletta who prosecuted Jones.
If you should have any questions, please call the State’s Attorney’s Office at (410) 548-4880.
No comments:
Post a Comment