Friday, March 17, 2017
Downtown SBY Egg Hunt
Join us on Sat, April 15th, 2017 for the 5th Annual Downtown SBY Egg Hunt! Its totally free just bring your own basket or bag! Pre-Register Today!
Seperate egg hunts will be set up in various areas, for ages 0 to 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 12 and for children with special needs., at staggered times to accommodate parents with children in multiple age groups.
Registration & Check-In begins at 12p on North Division Street. There is no charge to participate, but children must be registered, check-in, and be accompanied by a guardian at times! Save time the day of by pre-registering online today at www.DowntownSBYEggHunt.com
Hosted by Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District, The City of Salisbury and Remedy Church.
