Delaware State Troopers Seek Assistance in Locating Stolen Golf Cart

Troopers Seek Assistance in Locating Stolen Golf Cart
Long Neck - State Police are investigating the theft of a golf cart that occurred between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Saturday March 25, 2017, when an unknown suspect(s) entered the fenced in area of Indian River Golf Cars, located at 26246 Kathys Way. Once inside, the suspect(s) removed a 2015 green Yamaha Golf Cart from the premise and fled in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or the non-emergency dispatch at 302-855-2980. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet atwww.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."
