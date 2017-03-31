Cracker Barrel Update With Another New Restaurant In The Mix

I always try to keep you updated on our wish for a cracker barrel to finally be in Salisbury and I have the latest.
As stated in an earlier post the Burger King that sits in front of lowes is moving to in front of walmart where the recycle center used to be.
Cracker Barrel initially passed on that location but have had a change of heart and have stated they want it.
Here's the kicker. The owner of the property has already got a deal with Bojangles to move to the location so it's going to be a bidding war.
We will be getting one or the other on that location and I will keep you updated
