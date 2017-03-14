City to Study Route 13 Corridor

Route 13 Corridor Study to be Advanced to Council
Salisbury – Mayor Jake Day is excited to announce that he will forward the Route 13 Corridor Plan, titled “Transforming US13 into Salisbury Boulevard,” to the City Council this week. The plan is the result of a study and design charrette conducted by the City’s planning department at the direction of Mayor Day.
Vitally important as one of Salisbury’s busiest arteries for automobile traffic, the Route 13 Corridor has long presented a less-than-ideal face to those who travel along its 4 miles. The Corridor is a hodgepodge of zones, with single family residences next to shopping centers, and power lines creating vertical visual clutter. The goal of the US13 Corridor Plan is to transform the corridor and surrounding communities through beautification, improved pedestrian safety, and economic development.
Last summer, the City hosted a community charrette to brainstorm ideas and opportunities along Salisbury Boulevard. The charrette focused on developing a vision for the corridor as a whole, and for each of the six “character zones” along the route, which the report identified. The charrette brought forth ideas for redevelopment opportunities, infill construction, and rail-trail development.
"In partnership with the businesses along the Route 13 corridor and the MD State Highway Administration, the City of Salisbury is eager to turn this highway from a liability into an asset for our economy,” said the Mayor. “Our businesses deserve a more attractive and better planned corridor and this plan sets us on the path to a Route 13 that works for all of us."
The Route 13 Corridor Plan will be presented to the City Council in work session on Monday, March 20th at 4:30.
