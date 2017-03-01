Cambridge Police Remind Citizens Of Upcoming Traffic Changes

The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration (SHA) is planning a partial closure of MD 16 (Church Creek Road) at Woods Road in Cambridge from mid-March through July of this year. Westbound MD 16 traffic will continue through the intersection as normal. Eastbound MD 16 motorists will detour using MD 341 (Race Street) and MD 343 (Washington Street). The south leg of Woods Road will also be closed at the MD 16 intersection.
This temporary traffic pattern will allow SHA to expedite completion of the new roundabout at MD 16/Woods Road. More importantly - and the primary reason for the partial closure - this traffic pattern will improve safety for construction workers and motorists alike by reducing potential conflict points in the work zone and increasing the buffer area around equipment and personnel.
SHA has consulted with the Dorchester County Department of Emergency Services to ensure public safety is maintained with the temporary pattern. We've also discussed the traffic pattern with Dorchester County Public Schools to ensure any potential impacts to bus routes or stops are addressed. Currently, no significant impacts to emergency services or school transportation are expected. Additionally, SHA will communicate directly with residents and businesses along Woods Road south of MD 16 to ensure they're familiar with local access routes from the south.
Motorists may encounter occasional, brief delays and SHA is asking for patience from commuters, area residents, business owners and employees. Again, this temporary traffic change will improve work zone safety for everyone and help bring this project to a timely completion. To avoid impacting key local events we'll implement the new pattern around March 20 - after the Harriet Tubman Visitor Center dedication and Blackwater NWR Eagle Festival have concluded. With good weather we expect the roundabout to be fully functional by late summer.
