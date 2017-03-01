Wednesday, March 1, 2017

BOMB SQUAD NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION TALBOT COUNTY

BOMB SQUAD

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: 2/27/2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location / Address: 6710 J Oren Road, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Post-Blast Fireworks 
Description of Structure / Property:  Mailbox
Owner / Occupants: Richard and Cindy Smith
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $  0.00       Contents: $ 0.00
Arrests(s): None at this Time
Primary Responding Fire Department: N/A
# of EMS Staff: N/A    # Of Firefighters: N/A
Discovered By: Homeowner
Nature of Service Requested: Post-Blast Fireworks in Mailbox Investigation
Action Taken/ Resolution: Under Investigation 
Assisting Agencies:  None
Additional Information:  Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
