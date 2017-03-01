BOMB SQUAD
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 2/27/2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location / Address: 6710 J Oren Road, Easton, Talbot County
Type of Incident: Post-Blast Fireworks
Description of Structure / Property: Mailbox
Owner / Occupants: Richard and Cindy Smith
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 0.00 Contents: $ 0.00
Arrests(s): None at this Time
Primary Responding Fire Department: N/A
# of EMS Staff: N/A # Of Firefighters: N/A
Discovered By: Homeowner
Nature of Service Requested: Post-Blast Fireworks in Mailbox Investigation
Action Taken/ Resolution: Under Investigation
Assisting Agencies: None
Additional Information: Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
BOMB SQUAD NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION TALBOT COUNTY
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment