Bike Found In Delmar


Call The Delmar Police at 410.896.3132 between 8 and 4 Monday through Friday if this is your bike. Bring proof of ownership.
  1. wow a bike story and a school window busted such breaking local news smh is this wboc.

    1. yea dude I am so sorry. In fact let me know your name and address and I will send you your full refund you pay to read my site

    2. @10:19. At it again Assburrow. 🙄

  2. Proof of ownership, good luck with that.

