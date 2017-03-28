Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Berlin Police Department Investigating Motor Vehicle Thefts
The Berlin Police Department is investigating several theft from motor vehicles which occurred during the early hours (midnight til 6 am) on Sunday, March 26, 2017. All the vehicles were left unlocked by the owners. The thieves were quick and deliberate in their movements. If anyone noticed something strange during that time period please contact the PD at 410-641-1333. Please remain vigilant and remember to lock your vehicles and homes.
