ACTIVE ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION IN QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY

ACTIVE ACCIDENT INVESTIGATION
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2017 @ 0800 Hours
LOCATION: Wharf Drive, Chester, MD
LOCATION: Wharf Drive, Chester, MD
DETAILS: Around 8 AM this morning emergency personnel responded to Wharf Drive in Chester for a vehicle that had driven off of the end of the road.
(Wharf Drive is off of RT 18 on the Chester side off Kent Narrows where the County Docks are located)
Preliminary investigation is that during the early morning hours the truck was driven of the road end, breaking a large bulkhead, striking part of the old railroad trusses and landed partially in the water.
The body of a deceased female was found in the water nearby. At this time it is still not confirmed if she was the only occupant in the truck. The deceased female is from the Kent Island area. The body is being sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore.
The scene is active with Sheriff's Office personnel including the Criminal Investigation Unit, MSP Accident Reconstruction, DNR and Coast Guard dive team.
CASE # 17-07150
No comments:
Post a Comment