Wednesday, March 15, 2017

92.7 WGMD Partners With Maryland News Network To alAir Delmarva Ag Report


92-7 WGMD has partnered with the Maryland News Network to air the 'Delmarva Ag Report' weekday mornings at 540am apart of 'First Light Delmarva', their All News 5 O'Clock Hour. In addition until the end of the session they will be airing the 'Maryland Capital Report' with an update on legislative happenings in Annapolis. Those reports air at 5:27am during 'First Light Delmarva' and at 6:27am...WGMD in addition to streaming at wgmd.com now has their own app which can be downloaded from the iTunes or Google Play Store.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)