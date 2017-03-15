92-7 WGMD has partnered with the Maryland News Network to air the 'Delmarva Ag Report' weekday mornings at 540am apart of 'First Light Delmarva', their All News 5 O'Clock Hour. In addition until the end of the session they will be airing the 'Maryland Capital Report' with an update on legislative happenings in Annapolis. Those reports air at 5:27am during 'First Light Delmarva' and at 6:27am...WGMD in addition to streaming at wgmd.com now has their own app which can be downloaded from the iTunes or Google Play Store.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
92.7 WGMD Partners With Maryland News Network To alAir Delmarva Ag Report
