Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
In an effort to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to minors, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting compliance checks in all businesses in Worcester County that sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco during the year.
Remember you must be 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic beverages. You must be 18 years of age to purchase tobacco products.
Please check identifications of those attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. It only takes a short period of time and can help save a life and a business license.
