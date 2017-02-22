Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
On February 19, 2017 at 1306 hrs, A Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed two vehicles off the roadway on Bishopville Road. The Deputy pulled behind the vehicles to check the welfare of the occupants.
During a conversation with the driver, Carl Lee Fadely III, 55, of Bishopville Md., and Valerie Ann Mulikin, 58, of Bishopville Md. The Deputy observed suspected Heroin and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Both occupants were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. Both subjects were released pending trial.
