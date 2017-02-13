Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
During 2016 the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office produced the following statistics:
3831 new warrants were processed 1445 were served by Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.
896 protective orders were processed and served,
9801 civil and criminal papers were processed with 7539 served
696 posted on properties.
13562 Traffic stops were initiated with 18584 violations noted. 13886 warnings and 3535 citations were issued for those violations. 135 DWI arrests were made.
203 civil citations for infractions were issued.
63 warrants were applied for and issued.
1331 Criminal and traffic arrests were made by Deputies
The Worcester County Bureau of investigation handled 216 criminal cases and made 115 arrests.
The Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team initiated 152 investigations and made 87 arrest for drug violations.
Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies patrolled 1,559,890 miles protecting the citizens of Worcester County.
