Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
On January 27, 2017 at approximately 1001 hours Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4th Street and Oxford Street.
During the traffic stop the deputy requested a K-9 from Pocomoke Police to scan the vehicle. The K-9 positively alerted on the vehicle. The Deputy then had the driver and the passenger exit the vehicle and stand on a nearby curb.
During a search the driver, Jeremy Wendel Douglas 24 of Pocomoke Md., became very hostile and began cursing at the officers on scene. Mr. Douglas started to gain attention from passing motorist at which time the Deputy then placed Mr. Douglas under arrest for disorderly conduct.
Mr. Douglas was taken before a District Court Commissioner, at which time the Commissioner determined that Mr. Douglas was to be released on his own recognizance.
The case is pending adjudication in the District Court.
On February 8, 2017 at approximately 1442 hours Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Route 113 and Timmons road.
A search of the vehicle and passengers produced suspected LSD, on a passenger later identified as Amanda Kyle De Leo 22 of Virginia Beach Va.. She was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Ms. De Leo was taken before a District Court Commissioner, at which time the Commissioner determined that Ms. De Leo was to be released on her own recognizance.
The case is pending adjudication in the District Court.
1 comment:
LSD is not something we hear much of these days.
Post a Comment