Wicomico Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 30 January 2017
Location: 1300 block of Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Dayshawn A. Watson, 28, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 30 January 2016 at 12:28 PM a deputy responded to a reported domestic related altercation in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Old Ocean City Road. While en route, the deputy was advised that a female victim was being actively assaulted by a suspect that would later be identified as Dayshawn Watson. Upon arrival, the deputy attempted to separate Watson from the female and place him under arrest, but Watson began resisting the deputy. It took the assistance of an additional deputy to take Watson into custody as Watson continued to refuse to submit to the arrest.
Watson was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Watson on a $25,000.00 unsecured bond.
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Hinder and Obstruct
Incident: Most Wanted Arrest
Date of Incident: 30 January 2017
Location: Wicomico County, MD
Suspect: Antoinette Latasha Thomas, 37, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 30 January 2016 at 1:20 PM, Antoinette Thomas surrendered at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas had been sought on an arrest warrant in a Credit Card Misuse and Theft case since 2015 and had been featured as one of Wicomico County’s “Most Wanted.”
Thomas was charged with stealing another individual’s credit card and felonious use of that credit card along with 31 counts of theft. The investigation revealed that Thomas took the credit card of an elderly lady that suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. Thomas was the victim’s home nurse. During the deputy’s investigation it was uncovered that Thomas made over $2,700.00 worth of purchases on the victim’s credit card.
Thomas was transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Thomas on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Theft, Theft of a Credit Card, Illegal Use of a Credit Card
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 31 January 2017
Location: 800 block of Booth Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Edelyn Michel, 25, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 3 January 2016 at 03:20 AM a deputy arrested Edelyn Michel following an allegation of an assault. According to the complainant in this case, Michel became embroiled in an altercation with the mother of his child, during which it became physical. According to the complainant she was assault by Michel.
The deputy placed Michel under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Michel in the Detention Center in lieu of $2.500.00 bond.
Charge: Assault 2nd Degree
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 3 February 2017
Location: 300 block of Glen Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Dean Preston Cockey, 30, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 3 February 2016 at 12:58 PM a deputy arrested Dean Cockey following an allegation he grabbed his wife by the throat and slammed her head against a door frame before throwing her to the ground.
The deputy placed Cockey under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Cockey in the Detention Center in lieu of a bond of $30,000.00
Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment
Incident: Extradition
Date of Incident: 3 February 2017
Location: Portsmouth, VA
Suspect: Mark Livingston Coston, 37, Delmar, MD
Narrative: On 3 February 2016 a deputy traveled to Portsmouth, VA for the purpose of extraditing Mark Coston back to Wicomico County. Coston was wanted on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant that had been issued after he failed to appear for a Burglary and Felony Theft case. Coston was apprehended in Virginia and detained there at the behest of Wicomico County.
Coston was detained in the Detention Center without bond pending an initial appearance in front of a Circuit Court Judge.
Charge: Failure to Appear
Incident: Wanted Subject
Date of Incident: 3 February 2017
Location: Baltimore County, MD
Suspect: Houston J. Creighton, 22, Essex, MD
Narrative: On 3 February 2016 a deputy traveled to Baltimore County, MD for the purpose of transporting Houston Creighton back to Wicomico County. Creighton was wanted on a District Court Bench Warrant that had been issued after he failed to appear for a CDS Possession and Resisting Arrest case. Creighton was apprehended in Baltimore County and detained there at the behest of Wicomico County.
Creighton was detained without bond in the Detention Center pending a District Court Bond review.
Charge: Failure to Appear
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 5 February 2017
Location: 5000 block of Mt. Hermon Road, Parsonsburg, MD
Suspect: Terry L. Christenbury, 52, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 5 February 2016 a deputy responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Mt. Hermon Road in Parsonsburg for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that an argument at ths location between a couple had turned physical. According to the male victim, Terry Christenbury punched and shoved him several times.
Christenbury was placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner, Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Christenbury in the Detention Center in lieu of $3,000.00 bond.
Charge: Assault 2nd Degree
Incident: Violation of a Protective Order
Date of Incident: 5 February 2017
Location: 800 block of Booth Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Edelyn Michel, 25, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 5 February 2016 at 10:04 PM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 800 block of Booth Street for a reported violation of a protective order. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered Edelyn Michel in the residence in violation of a protective order that barred him from the property.
The deputy placed Michel under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Edelyn in the Detention Center pending a District Court Bond Review.
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order
