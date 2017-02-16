WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Press Releases Feb. 16, 2017

Press Releases Feb. 16, 2017
Incident: Driving While Revoked
Date of Incident: 14 February 2017
Location: 29000 block of Deer Harbour Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Franklin James Donaway, 38, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 14 February 2016 at 4:15 PM a deputy observed Franklin Donaway operating a motor vehicle on Deer Harbour Drive in the area of Devonshire Drive in Salisbury and was aware that Donaway’s privilege to drive a motor vehicle had been both suspended and revoked by the State of Maryland. The deputy attempted to stop Donaway who continued on Deer Harbour Drive without stopping. The deputy followed Donaway who failed to pull to the side of the road until Donaway reached a driveway of a residence that Donaway then pulled into.
The deputy placed Donaway under arrest for Driving While Revoked and subsequently discovered that the tags on Donaway’s vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Durango, had expired back in 2004 and did not belong to the Durango. In addition to the Durango being unregistered, Donaway did not have the required insurance either.
Donaway was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Donaway on Unsecured Bond pending a future court date.
Charges: Driving While Revoked, Driving While Suspended, Driving Without a License, Attempt to Flee and Elude, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Displaying an Expired Registration Plate, Driving Without Insurance
Incident: Possession of Heroin and Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
Date of Incident: 15 February 2017
Location: 200 block of Buena Vista Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Dean A. Grant Jr., 30, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 15 February 2016 at 1:53 PM a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Dean Grant after observing Grant make an improper turn. During the stop, observations were made by the deputy that raised suspicions that Grant was involved in illegal activity. A WCSO Drug K9 team arrived and conducted a scan of the vehicle which yielded a positive alert for the odor of illegal drugs. During an attempted search of Grant, he pushed two deputies away. As deputies attempted to restrain Grant in handcuffs, Grant actively resisted those efforts. Following a brief struggle, the deputies successfully detained Grant.
Upon a search of Grant, a large plastic bag was located in his underwear. Inside that bag was what the deputies identified as Cocaine, Crack Cocaine and Heroin. All of these items were wrapped in smaller individual baggies. Due to the amount of illegal drugs seized and their manner of packaging, it was evident they were intended for sale.
Grant was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Grant without bond in the Detention Center pending a bond review in the District Court
Charges: Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
Incident: Possession of Heroin and Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
Date of Incident: 15 February 2017
Location: 2000 block of N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD
Suspects:
- Darrius Jermel Miller, 22, Greenwood, DE
- Douglas Edward Butler, 22, Bridgeville, DE
Narrative: On 15 February 2016 at 3:02 PM deputies approached a vehicle in a parking lot in conjunction with an investigation into the Distribution of Heroin. The deputies observed that as soon as the occupants saw the approaching deputies, they began moving about furtively inside the vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicle, the two occupants, Darrius Miller and Douglas Butler were ordered out of the vehicle before a WCSO Drug K9 team conducted a scan. Following that scan, the Drug K9 alerted to the presence of the odor of illegal drugs.
A subsequent search revealed 100 individual wax bags that contained what was identified as heroin.
Both Miller and Butler were placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained both Miller and Butler in the Detention Center without bond pending a bond review in the District Court.
Charge: Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute
Incident: Assault
Date of Incident: 16 February 2017
Location: 5000 block of Rip Wil Drive, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Brandon Michael Owens, 37, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 16 February 2016 at 1:00 AM a deputy responded to a reported domestic related altercation at a residence in the 5000 block of Rip Wil Drive. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that Brandon Owens had engaged in an argument with a female subject, during which he struck her twice in the face. The deputy observed signs of injury to the female subject that corroborated her account.
The deputy placed Owens under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Owens in the Detention Center in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.
Charge: Assault 2nd Degree
