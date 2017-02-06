Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

WCSO CID Press Release - Feb. 6, 2016
Incident: Domestic Assault, Kidnapping
Date of Incident: February 3, 2017
Location: 500-block of Purnell Street, Salisbury, Maryland
Suspect: Joseph Owen Ellis, 27 years old of Salisbury, Maryland
Narrative: On February 3, 2017, Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division were called upon to investigate a domestic assault incident. During the investigation it was learned that Joseph Ellis had assaulted a female victim while inside of his home, located in the area of the 500-Block of Purnell St, Salisbury, Maryland. Ellis refused to let the female victim leave the residence. The female victim was able to escape the residence and run to a neighbor’s house yelling for help. Witnesses observed Joseph Ellis drag the bloodied and beaten female victim back into his house, against her will.
At approximately 5:10AM , the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 emergency call in and dispatched deputies to this residence. Deputies arrived at the home and heard a female yelling for help from inside the residence. Deputies observed the female victim being physically restrained by Ellis. Ellis eventually released the female victim. The female victim told deputies that she was beaten and held against her will for over four hours. Deputies observed the female victim sustained significant injuries due to the assault.
Deputies attempted to talk Ellis out of the house. Ellis had barricaded himself inside the home and ignored orders from deputies to surrender. Ellis also verbalized that he was going to commit suicide.
Deputies forced entry into the residence and observed Ellis hanging by the neck, from a cord. Deputies immediately released Ellis from the makeshift noose and administered first-aid. Ellis and the female victim were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.
On Saturday, February 4th, Ellis was released from PRMC. Detectives arrested Ellis and transferred him to the Wicomico County Detention Center. Upon initial appearance before a District Court commissioner, Ellis was ordered held without bond.
Charges: Kidnapping, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault (2 counts), False Imprisonment, Reckless Endangerment (2 counts), Possession of a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure
