Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

PRESS RELEASE
Incident: Shooting
Date of Incident: 2/26/17
Location: 1000-Block of Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, Maryland
Suspect: Unknown
Narrative: At approximately 8:20PM, deputies responded to the 1000-Block of Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, Maryland in reference to a shooting. Deputies learned the victim was approached by the suspect and shot with a firearm. The suspect is described as a dark skin, African-American male, tall with a slim build. The victim was being treated at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and assumed the investigation.
Anyone who has information about this incident are urged to contact Detective Hall at (410) 548-4891 or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.
Releasing Authority: Sgt. Kelly Matthews
Date: February 27, 2017
Date: February 27, 2017
1 comment:
We need stop and frisk and a curfew.
Post a Comment