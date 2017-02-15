Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Press Releases - Feb 15, 2016
Incident: Most Wanted Apprehension
Date of Incident: 10 February 2017
Location: Delaware
Suspect: Danielle Christine Murphy, 30, Frankford, DE
Narrative: On 10 February 2016 at 3:30 PM, a deputy traveled to New Castle County, DE for the purpose of extraditing Danielle Murphy back to Wicomico County. Murphy was being sought on a District Court Bench Warrant that was issued in a theft case and Murphy had also been featured as one of Wicomico County’s “Most Wanted” on local media outlets.
Murphy was transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Murphy without bond.
Charge: Failure to Appear
Incident: Violation of Pre-Trial Release
Date of Incident: 12 February 2017
Location: 31000 block of Stevens Lane, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Michael Francis Reynolds, 52, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 12 February 2016 at 4:50 PM a deputy arrested Michael Reynolds on a Bench Warrant that was issued after Reynolds violated the terms of his pre-trial release in a Driving Without a License case.
Reynolds was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Reynolds in the Detention Center without bond.
Charge: Violation of Pre-Trial Release
Incident: Fugitive
Date of Incident: 13 February 2017
Location: 200 block of Newton St, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Mark Vincent Tyler, 46, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 13 February 2016 at 9:51 PM a deputy located and arrested Mark Tyler in the 200 block of Newton St on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant. The warrant was issued after Tyler failed to appear in the Circuit Court for a Burglary and Resisting Arrest case.
Tyler was detained in the Detention Center without bond pending an initial appearance in front of a Circuit Court Judge.
Charge: Failure to Appear
Incident: Warrant
Date of Incident: 13 February 2017
Location: 900 block of Delaware Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Edmond Landon Urie, 34, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 13 February 2016 at 11:17 AM a deputy arrested Edmond Urie at a residence in the 900 block of Delaware Avenue on two Circuit Court Bench Warrants. The warrants were issued after Urie violated the terms of his probation in two burglary cases.
Urie was detained without bond in the Detention Center pending an initial appearance in front of a Circuit Court Judge.
Charge: Violation of Probation
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 15 February 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment