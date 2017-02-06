Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Driving while suspended.
Date of Incident: 01 February 2017
Location: Rt 13 and Center Rd, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Alphonso L. Taylor, 46, Pocomoke, MD
Narrative: On 02-01-17 at 1448 hrs, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Alphonso Taylor of Pocomoke, MD. The Deputy learned that Taylor’s MD driver’s license was suspended. Taylor had been cited in the recent past for the same offense. Taylor was arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Charges: Driving while suspended Driving without a license
Incident: Failure to comply with a protective order
Date of Incident: 1 February 2017
Location: King Fisher Ct, Hebron, MD
Suspect: King, Kayla M. 25, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 02-01-17 at 1022 hrs, Deputies were dispatched to a residence on King Fisher Ct, Hebron, for a violation of a protective order. Deputies arrived and found that Kayla M King was on the property in violation of an Interim Protective Order. King was arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Charges: Failure to comply with an Interim Protective Order
