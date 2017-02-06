FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - February 6, 2017
Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver Announces County Employees Collect 9,595 Pounds
of Food for the Maryland Food Bank
Salisbury, MD … This past holiday season, Wicomico County once again partnered with the Maryland Food Bank in hosting a County-wide employee food drive aptly named "Feeding Our Neighbors". Our goal was to collect three tons of food for the Maryland Food Bank. Over the course of the challenge, Wicomico County employees came together and well surpassed the goal by collecting 9,595 pounds of food for the Maryland Food Bank. This food will provide 7,996 meals to Maryland residents.
"The Maryland Food Bank is a great organization that works to feed our hungry neighbors each year,"
says Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver. "It's been great to see Wicomico County employees
get invested in the challenge to help the Maryland Food Bank this season."
The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization, leading the movement to end
hunger throughout Maryland. For more than 35 years, the Maryland Food Bank has partnered
with communities across the state to distribute food to individuals and families in need. The Food
Bank is currently distributing more than 100,000 meals per day-nearly 37 million meals annually.
For more information on the Food Bank, please visit www.MDFoodBank.org.
