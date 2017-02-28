Wicomico County Assault with Firearm
February 28, 2017
(SALISBURY, MD) – On Monday, February 27, 2017 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the 1006 East Rd., Salisbury, Wicomico County,
MD to investigate a reported shooting.
Initial responding troopers, assisted by deputies with the Wicomico Sheriff’s Office discovered the
victim Mr. Troy Smiley, of Salisbury, MD suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.
Mr. Smiley was transported by ambulance to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, and later flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD where he is undergoing treatment.
Initial reports indicate while outside the apartment complex at 1006 East Rd., Salisbury, MD an unknown suspect shot Mr. Smiley causing life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police
Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Or contact the lead investigator at James.Brant@Maryland.gov.
Tips can remain anonymous.
