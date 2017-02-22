Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Trump set to lift federal transgender bathroom guidelines

The Trump administration is set to repeal protections put in place by the Obama administration that allow transgender students to use restrooms and other single-gender facilities that match their gender identities. From the Washington Post:

In a letter to the nation’s schools, administration officials plan to say they are withdrawing guidance issued by the Obama administration that found that denying transgender students the right to use the restroom of their choice violates federal prohibitions against sex discrimination, according to a draft of the letter obtained by The Washington Post.


“This interpretation has given rise to significant litigation,” states the two-page draft, which indicates that the Education and Justice departments plan to issue it jointly. The draft says administrators, parents and students have “struggled to understand and apply the statements of policy” in the Obama-era guidance.

Editor's Note: I am so please with the progress President Trump has been making with his campaign promises to Make America Great Again. This is a great step to get rid of this liberal policy.
Anonymous said...

That will be one of the best reversals he's pulled off yet!!! TRUMP DAY.....YEAH!!!

February 22, 2017 at 4:00 PM

