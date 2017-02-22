Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Trump set to lift federal transgender bathroom guidelines
In a letter to the nation’s schools, administration officials plan to say they are withdrawing guidance issued by the Obama administration that found that denying transgender students the right to use the restroom of their choice violates federal prohibitions against sex discrimination, according to a draft of the letter obtained by The Washington Post.
“This interpretation has given rise to significant litigation,” states the two-page draft, which indicates that the Education and Justice departments plan to issue it jointly. The draft says administrators, parents and students have “struggled to understand and apply the statements of policy” in the Obama-era guidance.
Editor's Note: I am so please with the progress President Trump has been making with his campaign promises to Make America Great Again. This is a great step to get rid of this liberal policy.
