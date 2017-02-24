Friday, February 24, 2017
Time To Come Together For Betterment Of Everyone
While I clearly lay the blame for this fiasco on Bob Culver, the reality of the situation dawned on me yesterday when at the Fire Station.
While we were there, the call for an MVC with entrapment went out and the firefighters immediately got their gear on and headed to the call. Career, Volunteer didn't matter what mattered was saving lives. Salisbury runs a hybrid fire department with both career and volunteer firefighters as we simply do not have the money in the budget to field an entire staff of paid. I do not think less of volunteers, and honestly have never heard anyone say otherwise.
It's time this pettiness about Career vs Volunteer end. I shut down the hundreds of comments that had come in for my post because I realized that all that was doing was giving people an anonymous outlet to throw insults at the other. The truth is they need to be having these conversations face to face so a common ground can be found. I have been doing this site since Chief David See was here and the entire situation has never really changed.
Volunteers, look we appreciate the sacrifices that you all make to help keep the City safe, but part of that job description even if you aren't getting paid is to take orders from the Chief of the Fire Department. I understand that the 9 or so of you at Station 1 refused to speak or listen to Chief Hoppes because you didn't like him or his command structure, but guys and girls that is how it has to work. Everyone has to think about what they took the job for, and be able to overlook disagreements that can be arbitrated. The people that were trapped yesterday do you think they cared if you liked Rick Hoppes? were a Volunteer or a Career Firefighter? No they saw you as someone with the ability and means and bravery to try to save them.
I implore you all, try to sit down and work it out and remember its the citizens that suffer when this happens.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
If Jake Day wouldn't even hear them out in mediation the whole issue is his.
they the volunteers never responded to a sit down..they just decided to leave
Maybe because the mayor had a agenda since the Ireton days to bring on more paid guys and cost you the taxpayer $ and a total disrespect of volunteers who love the job not for $, One thinking the other is better isnt helping either the ones i feel bad for are the medics they bust there ass and keep the Fire service alive by going on EMS CALLS,and the FF hate it but it saves there jobs and they KNOW IT, i do agree with you john on them both sitting down and talking but i fear its too late and i feel the Salibury residents will suffer for it.
Post a Comment