Friday, February 10, 2017
The Left Has Really Lost It
The court ruling against the travel ban made by the liberal 9th court is the final straw in a war against the United States. President Trump won the vast majority of States in this Country, which means the American people support him and his ideas to make America great again. This all out assault on us because crooked Hillary didn't win has been sickening. The people supporting illegal immigrants and just letting refuges come and go are the same people that support Black Lives Matter, which is anti law enforcement. Enough already..it's time Conservatives fight back at every level in this Country
