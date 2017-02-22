Temporary Closure Planned for Sports Core Pool in Ocean Pines
A temporary closure of the Sports Core Pool in Ocean Pines is set to start on Sunday, March 5th at 2pm, due to routine maintenance. The Sports Core Pool is projected to resume normal hours of operation on Wednesday, March 8th. The original scheduled closure for the pool was scheduled until March 9th, but the extended closure is not necessary.
The facility offers a large, year-round heated indoor pool with a slide, large stepped entry, spacious indoor & outdoor sundecks and loungers. The Sports Core Pool hosts fitness classes, swim lessons, and special events for all ages and is perfect for birthday parties.
