Suspicious Person Complaint Leads to Burglary Arrest
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Jeffrey R. Hale
Townsend- Delaware State Police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with a burglary and theft from a mailbox following a vehicle pursuit which occurred yesterday in Townsend.
The incident began at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, after troopers received the call of a suspicious person in the area of Blackbird Station Road and Naomi Lane. Troopers were advised that a male subject, who had been operating a black Jeep, had exited the vehicle and put the hood of it up as if the car was disabled. The subject then began walking around the area looking into the back yards of homes. As troopers arrived to the area, they observed a vehicle matching the description of the Jeep traveling in a westbound direction on Dogtown Road. A traffic stop of the vehicle was then attempted in the area of Green Giant Road east of Grears Corner Road. However the operator of the Jeep, later identified as Daniel M. Woods, 55, refused to stop and drove through the St. Anne’s Golf Course, several farm fields, and the back yard of a home before his vehicle became disabled. Troopers were then able to take Woods into custody without incident. A subsequent pat down search revealed that he was in possession of a concealed knife. Troopers also conducted a search of Woods’ Jeep at which time they located a box of jewelry and several DVD’s in the car.
Daniel Woods was then transported to Troop 9, Odessa, where a computer check revealed that he was currently wanted by the Wilmington Police Department in reference to a burglary he had committed in their jurisdiction, as well as for several court capiases. As troopers were continuing their investigation, a report of a burglary which had occurred at a home located in the 500 block of Dogtown Road, Townsend, was received. Troopers learned that items taken in the burglary matched the items which were recovered in Woods’ Jeep. At the same time, a resident from the unit block of Pine Tree Lane, Townsend responded to Troop 9 and reported that a neighbor had observed a male subject matching the description of Woods, removing pieces of mail from her mailbox. Troopers were able to subsequently link Woods to the theft.
Daniel Woods, who is homeless, was arrested and charged by troopers with Burglary 2nd Degree, 2 counts of Theft, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Deady Weapon, Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Resisting Arrest. He was arraigned at JP Court 9 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution in default of $22,200.00 secured bail.
