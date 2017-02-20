Monday, February 20, 2017
SUSPECT VEHICLE FOR MDOP of MAILBOXES Queen Anne's County
A continuing crime that is all too frequent in Queen Anne’s County is the destruction of mailboxes and road signs. In many cases the damage isn’t found until morning or the only suspect info is “hearing a bang and a vehicle speeding off”. But this time we have a little more …
We are attempting to locate the owner / driver of an older white Ford pickup with a cap and square headlights reference damages occurring in the Starr / Grange Hall area in January.
Tips can be sent by email to sheriff-info@qac.org or by PM to this Facebook Page.
