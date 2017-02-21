Support Somerset Deputy Rennie Miles This Saturday

4 days until our benefit for Rennie. Please come out to the Princess Anne Vol. Fire Co. on Saturday and support our friend and coworker who is going through the toughest battle of his life with Pancreatic Cancer. Help us help Rennie!!
Thanks to the Somerset Ruritans, the Princess Anne Lions Club, the Princess Anne Masonic Lodge, the Crisfield Elks, Eddie Heath Crabpots, Chesapeake Boats, Pohanka in Salisbury, Anthony Ward Funeral Home and Kingston Construction for your recent donations. There are many more and we will get them up all week. Thank you, thank you!!
